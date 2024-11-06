Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan died on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai at 71 after facing breathing issues. She was a three-time National Award winner and has choreographed over 2000 songs. She has choreographed some iconic songs such as Hawa Hawai, Mr. India (1987), Ek Do Teen, Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Beta (1992), Mere Haathon Mein, Chandni (1989), and many more.

In a tweet, King Khan shared that she taught him the dipping step. He wrote, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. She is among the most loving, caring, and inspiring personas I have ever met. Will miss you Saroj ji . May Allah bless her soul. Thank you for looking after me.”

For the uninitiated, Saroj Khan has worked as a choreographer in SRK’s films, such as Devdas, Baazigar, Don, and Veer Zara. Also, Saroj Khan suggested the pose of Shah Rukh Khan with open arms in the title song of Baazigar. The pose eventually became his signature romantic pose. Working with Saroj Khan definitely uplifted Shah Rukh Khan’s dancing skills.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘King’ alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is set to release in mid-2026.

