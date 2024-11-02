Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once recalled his initial struggling days when he came to Mumbai and expressed gratitude to Salman Khan and his family for caring for him. Read on.

The journey of Shah Rukh Khan from a television star to the king of Bollywood is genuinely inspiring. The actor has often spoken about his struggle and highlighted how Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, helped him when he came to Mumbai. In 2018, when Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a guest on the reality TV show, ‘Dus Ka Dum,’ hosted by Salman Khan, he recalled his struggling phase and shared how he frequently visited Salman Khan’s house for meals.

He also shared how Salman Khan’s family used to take great care of him and supported him. The actor happily noted that Salman is 1.5 months younger than him. He said, “Lekin (Salman ne) bade bhai se bhi zayada aur inki family ne mera bahot dhyaan rakha. Aur sirf dhakke hi nahi khaye maine inke ghar ka khana bhi khaya hai.”

The friendship of Bhaijaan and Badshah of Bollywood is iconic in the industry, and their bond has gone through many highs and lows. After a significant fallout in 2008, the duo was seen together at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding in 2014. The superstars have collaborated in films such as Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Besides this, they have also made special appearances in each other’s movies. Salman Khan had a cameo in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ while King Khan had a cameo in Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in ‘King’ alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, while Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Sikander,’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News