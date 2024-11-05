Speaking on the lasting consequences of his dispute with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi addressed the India Global Forum in London. He disclosed that after their public spat, his career suffered severe difficulties. Oberoi clarified that he was getting accolades and enjoying great success when suddenly influential people in Bollywood chose to keep him out of the picture. He acknowledged that he was frustrated and hurt by this choice.

Oberoi stated that the issue began when he publicly accused Salman Khan of threatening him over his romance with Aishwarya Rai. Despite eventually apologizing for his words, the scandal had a long-term lousy influence on his career.

An old interview with Katrina Kaif has emerged in light of Oberoi’s allegations. During the interview, Katrina, dating Salman then, was questioned about working with Vivek Oberoi. Katrina said, “I wouldn’t work with Vivek Oberoi.”

She clarified that she could not support Vivek’s behavior even though she would be open to working with someone who had done nothing wrong. In response to a query about whether Salman Khan had affected her choice, Katrina jokingly advised the media to contact Salman’s secretary for further details.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a well-known Bollywood relationship that ended peacefully. Following their split, Katrina spent six years in a public romance with Ranbir Kapoor. In December 2021, she married Vicky Kaushal, beginning a new chapter in her life.

Despite previous issues and upheavals in their personal life, Katrina and Salman have maintained a cordial and polite connection. This case demonstrates how personal and professional forces may interact to influence Bollywood superstars’ careers and public impressions.

