There’s a huge curiosity around celebrity-owned brands. Alia Bhatt owned Ed-a-Mamma was showing humungous growth, and she smartly sold it to Reliance Retail. Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is also enjoying impressive returns. But Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, and Shahid Kapoor haven’t been as smart entrepreneurs. Their ventures are facing loses. Below is the 2024 report card with a detailed analysis.

Storyboard 18 has conducted a study on celebrity-owned brands. While most rely on their star powers to attract the masses, unfortunately, the results haven’t been very favorable. The majority of the business ventures in the fashion, skincare, and lifestyle section are currently at a loss.

Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif to grow by 62%

Katrina Kaif may not be very active in Bollywood, possibly because she’s busy focusing on her successful makeup brand, Kay Beauty. As per the study, it may grow at a rate of 62%, courtesy of the successful partnership with Nykaa. The actress also collaborated with makeup mogul Huda Kattan, gaining worldwide attention.

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX shows five-fold growth

Hrithik Roshan’s athleisure-wear brand, HRX, is also a rare success tale! It has reportedly grown by fivefold and recently crossed the 1000 crore revenue mark. Yes, you heard that right!

Deepika Padukone in huge loss!

In November 2022, Deepika Padukone launched her luxury skincare brand, 82°E. She faced a lot of criticism over the high prices and mediocre results. The products have been improvised, but they failed to pick up after the initial response. As per the study, it faced a loss of 25.1 crores at the EBITDA level during the first nine months of FY24.

Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor & others also in loss

Virat Kohli owned WROGN is facing a revenue decrease by 29%. Sonam Kapoor’s Rheson, Anushka Sharma’s Nush, and Shahid Kapoor‘s Skult are all struggling in the market.

