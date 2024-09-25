Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor, has charmed his fans worldwide with his charisma and mesmerizing looks.

The actor who debuted his career with romantic films like Ishq Vishk gained critical acclaim for his intense performances in movies like Kabir Singh and Haider. His boy-next-door charm, particularly in Jab We Met, made him a favorite among female audiences.

While his effortless screen presence cemented his position in the industry, sadly, for his female fanbase, the attractive personality has a lady, but there was a time when the actor used to feel in love every time he met a girl.

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput, and shares two children, Misha and Zain. In a throwback interview with Simi Garewal, Shahid was asked how many times he has fallen in love. His reply shocked everyone as he said, “That’s a difficult question, I can’t answer that. That’s a dangerous question to ask a guy. Every time I met a girl, I fell in love, whether I was 3 years old. It is true love.”

Simi reminded him that he had confessed to falling in love only twice, to which Shahid quipped, “No, no, more than that. Much more than that, much much more than that.” The host again asked him, clarifying that she was referring to “serious grown-up love,” to which Shahid said, “That hasn’t happened yet. I don’t think I have grown up very much. Serious grown-up love, what is that?” She explained that it is something when two mature people fall in love and Shahid admitted that it hasn’t happened yet. He added, “One of us has always been immature. I don’t have that because that would be for keeps.”

Shahid Kapoor had an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput in 2015, and the latter is 13 years younger than him. Reflecting on her wife, Shahid once expressed his love for Mira in an interview with the Jagran film festival, “My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life.”

