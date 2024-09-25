Mohsin Khan is all set to make waves in the Hindi film industry with his directorial debut, Mamta Child Factory, a thought-provoking film centered on the sensitive issue of surrogacy. Known for his creative prowess in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, Khan takes on a bold subject in his latest project, aiming to deliver a narrative that is both impactful and emotionally resonant.

The film tackles the complexities of surrogacy, blending intense drama with a strong social message. The film stars Prathamesh Parab, Prithvik Pratap, Ankita Landepatil, and Ganesh Yadav, with production led by David Nadar under the Lucia Entertainment banner. Khan’s entry into Hindi cinema with this film reflects his commitment to shedding light on critical issues through powerful storytelling.

Talking about Mamata Child Factory, he said, “Making my directorial debut in Hindi cinema with this film is an honor. Surrogacy is a subject that needs careful handling, and we’ve worked hard to present a nuanced and gripping story that resonates with the audience. It’s more than just a film—it’s a reflection on society, ethics, and humanity.”

Khan’s foray into Hindi films follows a successful stint in Marathi cinema, where he directed the acclaimed film Delivery Boy, which was distributed and presented by Cinepolis and Deepa Nayak. His experience as a creative producer for films like Aliya Basu Gayab Hai and Hoy Maharaja further solidifies his expertise in crafting impactful narratives. With Mamta Child Factory, Khan continues to push boundaries, using his directorial debut to address socially relevant issues with sensitivity and depth.

As anticipation builds for the release of Mamta Child Factory, Khan is already looking ahead, with both Hindi and Marathi films in the pipeline where he takes on dual roles as producer and director. His journey from regional to mainstream cinema underscores his growing influence in the film industry, and Mamta Child Factory is just the beginning of what promises to be a prolific directorial career.

