Celebrated Indian actress Urmila Matondkar, known for movies like Rangeela, Judaai, Jungle, Kaun, and more, has shocked her fans with her alleged divorce news. She has been married to businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir for over half a decade. Her latest social media activity is solidifying the separation rumors even more. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Urmila is adequately active on social media and has over 1 million followers on Instagram. The actress often posts pictures from her shoots and other events on the photo-sharing app. But there have been no photos of her with her husband over the past several months. The last photo of the couple posted by Urmila was in June last year, when she wished her fans on Eid.

For the uninitiated, Urmila Matondkar and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, met through mutual friends. Soon, sparks flew between them, and despite a significant age gap, they gave their relationship a chance. Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016. According to a Hindustan Times source [via Times of India], the Judaai actress filed for divorce from her business husband after eight years of togetherness. The report also stated that it is not a mutual divorce, making things more complicated.

ETimes reported about four months ago that the Judaai star had filed for divorce. Now, according to reports, Urmila Matondkar has unfollowed her husband on social media, Instagram. But it is not clear whether the Judaai actress previously followed her. Meanwhile, Mir still follows Urmila on the photo-sharing app.

According to a Times of India report, Mohsin Akhtar Mir is a Kashmiri businessman who gained recognition in the media due to his relationship and marriage with Urmila Matondkar. He appeared in a short role in Zoya Akhtar‘s Luck By Chance. The couple also faced challenges because of their interfaith marriage. Nothing more about the alleged divorce has yet been revealed, nor have the causes behind this drastic measure.

