Kareena and Shahid dated for three years before mutually parting ways in 2006. They met on the sets of Fida (2004) and parted ways during the shoot of Jab We Meet (2007). Fans loved their on-screen chemistry.

Following their breakup, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have not shared screen. However, the couple did star in ‘Udta Punjab’ but they were never seen together. The film showed the pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Back in 2016, at the trailer launch of ‘Udta Punjab, ’ the former couple were asked if they were disappointed about not having any scenes together, and Shahid said, “You are asking if we are happy or not on something that has already been done before.” To the same question, Kareena savagely said, “DVD of Jab We Meet is always available.”

Further the interviewer asked if they will be seen in the sequel of Jab We Meet or something similar, Kareena replied, “That Imtiaz Ali will say na”. While Shahid said, “If it was to happen then it would have happened earlier. I think Imtiaz Ali has moved on.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab We Met’ was a blockbuster movie. Both Shahid and Kareena received immense love from the audience. However, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have moved on in their respective lives. For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids. Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two kids.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kill: After Hindi Box Office Success, Lakshya Starrer Goes Pan-India With Tamil & Telugu Remakes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News