Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the reigning queen of Bollywood for the past 25 years. To celebrate her exemplary career, the PVR INOX cinema chain is organizing a film festival dedicated solely to the actress.

Over the next few days, a few of Bebo’s iconic films will be screened at multiplexes nationwide. From the magnificent Poo to everyone’s favorite Geet, the audience will get to see different shades of Kareena on the big screen once again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival: List of Movies and Dates

Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is slated to take place between September 20th and 27th this year. The event coincides with Bebo’s birthday, which falls on September 21st. As a part of the festival, Kareena’s memorable films from the last 25 years will be screened at 30 PVR INOX cinemas in 15 different cities.

Here is the lineup of the movies:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Directed by Karan Johar, 2001)

Jab We Met (Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 2007)

Chameli (Directed by Sudhir Mishra, 2003)

Omkara (Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 2006)

Aśoka (Directed by Santosh Sivan, 2001)

PVR INOX announced the fest with a special video honoring Kareena’s filmography and wrote, “Celebrate 25 years of the OG Queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as her most iconic films return to the big screen! Kareena has done everything from unforgettable characters to setting trends that shaped pop culture. Celebrate 25 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan with a highly curated film festival, only at PVR INOX. Festival Dates: September 20-27 at PVR INOX!”

Meanwhile, Bebo’s latest release, The Buckingham Murders, is also currently running in theaters. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the mystery thriller stars her as a grieving mother and detective who is tasked with investigating a child’s disappearance. The movie arrived in cinemas on September 13th but has only earned over Rs. 8 crore at the box office so far.

