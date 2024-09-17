Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with Netflix’s Maharaj this year and impressed everyone with his performance. The actor is now ready to entertain the audience again, as his next film has been announced. Junaid is teaming up with Khushi Kapoor for a romantic drama film, slated to release early next year. The yet-untitled love story will be directed by Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Aamir’s 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Team Up For a Romantic Drama

The film is being produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The makers announced the film with a special poster on Tuesday and confirmed that it will be released in theaters on February 7th, 2025, making it the perfect watch for Valentine’s week. While the title and plot details have been kept under wraps, it has been hinted that the movie will be about ‘Love, Likes and Everything in Between.’

Fans are now excited to see the fresh pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi and flooded the comments section of the post with their love. The movie is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, which starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. Junaid, the son of Aamir with his first wife Reena Dutta, entered the film industry with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Maharaj, which was released on Netflix in June this year.

The historical drama, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari, was received well by the audience. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Vedang Raina. The film hit Netflix last year. Meanwhile, Advait Chandan is returning to films after the dismal performance of his previous directorial, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film – an official remake of Forrest Gump – starring Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan bombed at the box office but later got its due on OTT.

