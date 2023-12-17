Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of Hindi cinema, who has given his fans some masterpiece movies like Omkara, Haider, 7 Khoon Maaf, and others. His latest work, Khufiya, starring Tabu in the lead, is streaming on Netflix. The prolific filmmaker recently sat down for an interview where he spoke about many things, including the films he was about to quit and others he couldn’t make with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Speaking about Irrfan Khan and Tabu starrer Maqbool, the filmmaker revealed that to shoot the film at a particular haveli – he had his eyes on – he gave up on his fees. He revealed that he was getting paid Rs 30 lakh for directing, writing, editing, and composing music. However, due to budget constraints, he gave it all up in order to not compromise on its location. Despite being the co-producer of the film, he wasn’t paid a single penny.

Speaking to Mid-day, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that 15 days before the shoot of Maqbool, his co-producer Bobby Bedi told him that they didn’t have enough budget to fly the whole crew to Bhopal for the film’s shoot. Further, asking him to shoot in the Film’s Division’s haveli’. “Maine mana kar diya ki main shoot nahi karungi and he said that then ‘Main film nahi banaunga’ And this is just 15 days before the thing. Maine raat ko 4-6 drink maare and phone off kar dia.” Further added, “Meri fees thi Rs 30 lakh. Music, direction, writing sab kuch laga ke. Unhone kaha ki Bhopal mein shoot karne mein 60 extra lagte hai to 30 lakh tu daal de, 30 lakh main daal dunga. Maine bola ki ye aap bata dete Friday ko,” he said.

Further adding, “I was not paid a single penny for that film. Till date, I have not got a single penny, even being a producer. But look at this, mujhe kitna mila hai Maqbool se, jo mujhe wo Rs 30 lakh mein kabhi nahi milta. Bobby Bedi had a vision. It was rejected by everyone in the film industry.”

Despite giving up on his fees, he later had to shell out some more money from his pocket to buy a carrom board for a scene. In the same interview, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an interesting anecdote and revealed that the production gave a small carom board and when he asked them about it, they told him that was the best they could do within the given budget. He further gave them money from his pocket and asked them to get a bigger carrom board.

They kept waiting till the bigger carom board arrived. Not only that, they even refused to resume the shooting before it did. He further adds that these are the few things you can take credit for in retrospect.

