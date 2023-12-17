Speculations have been rife that after Shah Rukh Khan turned down Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film with Rajinikanth, called Thalaivar 171, the Leo director has approached Ranveer Singh for the extended cameo which surprisingly leaves us with a very valid question – Has Ranveer become SRK’s replacement in the industry?

Well, definitely, he was Salman Khan’s replacement earlier, as he replaced Bhai in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat as well. The Gunday actor even replaced Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do, and while he has been the go-to actor for the past few years, his success has definitely been a testimony to the fact that these replacements have not gone wrong.

According to a Pinkvilla report, while Shah Rukh Khan was approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj for an extended cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, SRK politely passed the offer. The director immediately approached Ranveer Singh for the role, who is more than happy to share the screen with Thalaiva!

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ranveer has replaced Shah Rukh Khan and stepped into his shoes. This has happened before, and we did a little research to run through this supposed fact.

When Shah Rukh Khan Wanted To Be The Khilji!

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play Khilji after things with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai for Padmaavat (then Padmavati) did not work out. However, after signing the film and wanting to do it, a realization made SRK walk out of it. In one of his interviews with Anupama Chopra, he discussed Khilji without naming it and confessed the reason he backed out.

The superstar said, “I know I’ll make him look attractive, I am not showing off, but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive, and I am honestly saying this: I can make bad guys very attractive because I think the extremely good guy and extremely bad guy both have something in common that is obsessiveness. So I have let go of the role.”

Finally, it was Ranveer Singh who stepped into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes as Ala-ud-din Khilji in Padmaavat, and as SRK said, he did make the guy look attractive!

The ‘Bawra’ Baiju Shah Rukh Khan!

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning Inshallah, rumors were rife that he was also planning a Baiju Bawra remake and wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Alia Bhatt in the film. Even SRK was interested in the remake, but all the stories just remained wild theories and gossip. But the rumors were very strong about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the initial cast of the Baiju Bawra remake. The film was stalled for a long time, and before anyone knew it, Ranveer Singh, Bhansali’s favorite artist, was cast in the film along with Alia Bhatt.

Well, no wonder he and Alia make a great pair. Since it is a long wait for Baiju Bawra, you can check out Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, Don 3!

The world was shocked when Shah Rukh Khan passed the baton to Ranveer Singh for the next installment of Don. Some criticized the decision, and others were heartbroken, but there was just one fact that everyone agreed to – One cannot ignore the power of Ranveer Singh.

Here’s a teaser of him stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes officially!

So, as Ranveer Singh has officially been the shadow of Shah Rukh Khan now, it would be very interesting to see if he carved out a niche career wearing the shoes of the OG King!

Ironically, Ranveer Singh got the best debut award from Shah Rukh Khan, and here is a little video of the young superstar crying while SRK is trying to cheer him up. A fan club account of Ranveer uploaded the video on YouTube. We know the quality of this video is very bad, but it is the moment that definitely counts.

