It has been 13 years since Bollywood witnessed a boy who was unbelievably convincing and impressively natural on the big screen. He was what he was. One could not love him, but one could not even ignore him. He was the most ordinary-looking boy, who was just one Bhansali away from becoming a superstar! Ranveer Singh.

The Mumbai boy made his debut 13 years ago on December 10, 2010, with Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, this film earned its success rightfully and well-deservingly.

On the first day, the film could not manage to cross even 1 crore as the opening! Yes, you read that right. Ranveer Singh’s opening day of his career at the Box Office was disastrous. Band Baaja Baaraat collected 0.95 crore on day 1, and no one hoped for a miracle for this film led by two newbies.

However, word of mouth was the magical wand for this film since what happened on day 2 was unimaginable!

A 110% Jump

While Ranveer Singh’s day 1 at the Box Office was disastrous, with a collection of only 95 lakh, the film jumped a massive 110% on day 2 and collected 2 crore at the Box Office. Ranveer Singh arrived with the film, and everyone wholeheartedly and gladly accepted him – bread pakode ki kasam!

From Then To Now – 1068.42% Jump

From Band Baaja Baaraat to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh has come a long way! The Karan Johar film, released this year, opened with 11.10 crore collection. From 98 lakh to this huge number, it is almost a 1068.42% jump! An unimaginable one, definitely.

The Highest Jump – 2492.63%

If you are surprised by Ranveer Singh‘s growth at the box office from his first film to his latest release, then wait till you hear about the highest opening day of his career! Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening day came in 2018 with Padmaavat, which opened at 24 crore and included paid previews as well – an unbelievable 2492.63% giant jump from his first opening day.

Waiting For ‘Number-ful’ Performances

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh will be busy with the Baiju Bawra remake and Don 3. Interestingly, he will also start working on Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, and meanwhile, before all of this, he will play Simmba in Rohit Shetty‘s Singham Again. Waiting for some power-packed and ‘numberful’ performances ahead.

