Box Office 2023 'The Blockbuster Comeback Year': Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Triumph, Shah Rukh Khan's 500+ Crore Beasts Pathaan & Jawan, Sunny Deol's Historic Gadar 2 - 8 Resurging Superstars

Box Office has been booming with numbers, and 2023 has been a phenomenal year, indeed, with superhits and blockbusters ever since the year started with a bang. Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the box office this year and entered the number game, channeling his beast mode with Pathaan. The film was buried under a lot of expectations since it was SRK’s legit comeback after a short break.

And definitely, what a comeback. Pathaan turned lucky not only for SRK but also for Bollywood, which was struggling for a clean sweep at the Box Office. Ever since corona shut down the theaters, there was no easy way for Hindi films, which faced a lot of competition from South and Hollywood films. While the Hindi films struggled at the box office, others kept earning.

With 2023, big releases lined up bigger expectations. But strangely, it turned out to be a year of redemption, with as many as 8 Bollywood superstars reclaiming their lost thrones and ruling their own little kingdoms with neat hits and brilliant blockbusters. Though some of them even had shockers, it was a ‘happy year’ for most of the superstars.

While Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang, here is a list of other superstars who mastered the art of numbers this year, putting up their best to display at the Box Office.

Sunny Deol’s Historic Success

None could have imagined the mammoth success Sunny Deol received with Gadar 2’s 525.5 crore at the box office. The film was a sequel to Sunny Paaji’s other phenomenal success at the Box Office – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The love story about a Sikh guy and a Muslim girl who had to marry under horrible circumstances of India-Pakistan’s partition touched hearts and was etched in memories forever. People proved that they loved the film truly when Gadar 2 achieved an unimaginable number at the box office, and the Apne actor earned a hit after 2011’s Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Salman Khan’s Triumph

Salman Khan seems to be on the road to triumph with Tiger 3, and at least it will perform definitely better than his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Bhaijaan has been struggling for a clean hit at the box office since 2017. He has not tasted victory like a King since Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 is definitely his road to redemption.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Lost & Found Midas Touch

The Vicky Donor actor was being termed as a charmer at the Box Office with a continuous streak of mid-budget films turning them into success. However, his Midas touch seemed to have lost with disasters like An Action Hero and others last year until he reclaimed his throne with Dream Girl 2 this year. The film earned 105 crore at the Box Office.

Kartik Aaryan’s Princely Achievement

While the Kings went for the thrones, the prince settled for a smaller yet important victory. The actor, after experiencing great highs with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office success, saw a disaster in Shehzada but quickly reclaimed his lost charm with SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film did a lifetime business of 80.35 crores, and though it wasn’t a hit still, it was a breath of fresh air.

Akshay Kumar’s Breath Of Relief

Khiladi Kumar still struggled with Mission Raniganj after a roaring success with OMG 2. The film still was a relief after his continuous disasters last year. Even this year, he started with Selfiee’s disappointing performance, which also starred Emraan Hashmi. OMG 2 collected 150 crore at the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s Almost There Success

The Padmaavat actor had a miserable year at the box office since corona after 83, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar flopped. He finally delivered a much-needed breather with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was not a clean hit, though, but still was a relief over the souring numbers last year. The film collected 153.3 crore at the box office.

Surprise Performers

The year also saw two great ‘surprise stars’ at the Box Office window. Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail earned a good spot on the number charts with 28.61 crores at the Box Office. Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 and Fukrey 3 also were box office winners. While the former earned 150 crore at the box office, the latter collected 95.5 crore, both earning hit tags.

