It was back in 2012 that the seed of the spy universe was sowed with Ek Tha Tiger. The film had taken a record start of 33 crores. Now, Tiger 3 is the fifth film belonging to this universe, and it stands in third place as far as the opening numbers are concerned.

Of course, even Yash Raj Films wouldn’t have thought of creating a spy universe when Ek Tha Tiger was conceptualized. Yes, they were sure about making Tiger a franchise since they already had Dhoom as a successful one. That’s the reason why Tiger Zinda Hai came half a decade later and turned out to be an all-time blockbuster, too, though its opening was just marginally better than Ek Tha Tiger. However, once War came and turned out to be a huge blockbuster with an opening number of over 50 crores, the spy universe started taking shape.

This was evident in Pathaan, 2023’s first spy universe film, which had not just Shah Rukh Khan entering the universe, but also saw clear mentions of Hrithik Roshan’s character from War, as well as Salman Khan making an appearance as Tiger. The film ended up being the biggest spy universe opener of them all. Now that Tiger 3 has arrived, it has seen an appearance from Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 being announced as well. Yes, the opening number is below Pathaan and War, but then that was expected as well.

Here are the opening day numbers of YRF’s spy universe offerings:

Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crores

With War 2 coming up next, rest assured it will sit right at the top as far as the opening day numbers are concerned.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

