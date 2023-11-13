Salman Khan has finally arrived in the theaters with Tiger 3, and so have his fans. In fact, some of the Bhai fans were so excited about his arrival that they left their brain behind as they entered theaters and pulled a life-threatening stunt, which could have been a recipe for disaster.

Viral videos on the internet show fans bursting crackers inside the theaters as Bhai makes an entry on screen as Tiger! The videos look like an alarming situation as the amount of crackers getting fired inside the theater looks huge. Moreover, the smoke that followed was concerning if there were any kids, asthma patients, or senior citizens inside the theater.

Now, while it has always been debated that Salman Khan caters to mass films, this mass is way beyond understandable, behaving nonsensical and irresponsible at the same time. However, these fans were too excited for Tiger 3 to pull this ‘Jaan ki Baazi’ stunt in theaters full of people. Surprisingly, when we researched, it wasn’t just one theatre but many such theaters across the country.

In fact, a fan proudly flaunted the video on Twitter (now X) and wrote, “As Usual. Salman Khan Fanclub Malegaon continues the TREND of Bursting Crackers in Theaters on Salman Khan’s Entry, Though It is not advised but Fans ka emotion kon Samjhe.” Another video clarified that the full theatre was booked by a Fan club, and ladies and kids were not allowed for the show due to safety reasons! Read that again! So Bhai fans genuinely think that only ladies and kids might have a fire threat. Probably, they might also feel they are immune to hazards by some magical superpowers!

These videos are so disastrous that you cannot imagine the lameness behind them. Some of them were shared on Reddit as well, and netizens had the same amount of angst about these outrageously rowdy acts. A user commented, “Being a fan is good, but this is ridiculous and dangerous.” Another comment read, “Is it just me who thinks especially Salman, SRK, and Virat Kohli have way too many stupid, toxic.”

However, of course, there had to be trolls and digs. A troll commented, “Arjun Kapoor hands down has the best and most obedient fans…No fans!” Another troll said, “Aditya roy kapur fans r best itne kam hai kuch kar hi nahin paate.”

Some users even questioned how did these fans cross the security check in the theaters. A comment read, “bhai ye buzzer wale dande se kya checking karte hai security wale?” Another user commented, “Meri to bc cold drink bhi bahar nikalwa dete hai aur ye patakhe le k baithe hai.”

A concerned user wrote, “This is unbelievable! Hope no one was hurt, but this is extremely dangerous. These stars need to step in and request their fans to enjoy the film and not harm anyone and/or destroy anything in the theatre.” Another comment read, “Even while watching this, it is making me so anxious. I hope no one’s hurt!” A brutal dig read, “Salman fans are a weird breed. That’s all I gotta say.”

