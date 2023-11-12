Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash at their home on Saturday night for their family members and close friends, and it was one starry affair with the ‘It couple’ Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and sibling duo Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan in attendance. One fact about Bebo and Saif is that the pair does not leave any chance to flaunt their royal status with their stunning sartorial choices, and for their intimate party, they proved that dressing up regal runs in the family.

Bollywood has taken a break from shooting and promotions to celebrate Diwali, a festival of light, joy, and prosperity. It’s that time of the year when our favorite stars truly embrace their roots and ditch their modern ensembles to deck up in traditional elegance with alluring ethnic attires.

For their Diwali party, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan brought their A-game on the fashion front, wowing us with their exquisite outfits. Alia-Ranbir and Sara-Ibrahim also made quite stylish statements with their ethnic picks. Scroll below as we decode their look from the night for you.

Kareena looked ravishing in a red hot saree worth Rs 37,500 from the collection of Atelier Shikhar Bagh. The flaming red organza saree embroidered with motifs brocade in shell and sequins in the shades blue and gold was teamed with a strapless satin blouse featuring a deep scoop neckline. Bebo elevated her look with elegant accessories, including Kundan diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. She had her glam game going strong with signature kohl-rimmed eyes, thick eyeliner, tinted lips, and lightly blushed cheeks. A red bindi further enhanced KKK’s look. Her blow-dried shoulder-length hair was left open, defining her face perfectly, and adding depth to the entire look.

Saif, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black kurta paired with a crisp white dhoti and rounded off the look with nude mojaris. His overall appearance had us singing Royals by Lorde, particularly the verse – ‘this kinda luxe ain’t for us.’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have surprisingly been missing from all the other Bollywood bashes, brought their star power to Bebo and Saif’s Diwali party, dropping major ethnic inspiration with their simple yet chic looks.

Alia stunned in a beautiful A-line lehenga in the bridal sindoori red shade paired with plunge-neck backless choli. She also wore a dupatta decked in shimmering sequins and intricate embroidery. Bhatt accessorized her look with jhumkas, and potli bags, and went for a minimal glam. Ranbir, meanwhile, sported a short black kurta teamed with white straight-fitted pants, and dress shoes.

Sibling duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended their dad’s Diwali bash. Sara went for an elegant velvet purple anarkali kurta paired with red churidar pajamas, and a gota-patti embroidered dupatta. IAK was his usual handsome self in a black velvet embroidered bandh gala jacket, a crisp white shirt, and matching churidar pants.

Well, if this isn’t royalty then we don’t know what is!

