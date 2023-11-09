Diwali: The best time of the year is finally here! For the next few days, all Indians want to do is decorate their homes and eat the best sweet dishes that there are. While festivals call for many events, they also present the opportunity for the Desi Girl in us to shine as we prepare to ring in the celebrations in our traditional best clothes. With Diwali just around the corner, Bollywood parties are in full swing, and our eyes are currently fixated on B-town hotties as we take notes on how to make a stylish statement this festive season.

From Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood actresses have been at the forefront of leading trends this year when it comes to decking up in ethnic ensembles. Not only these fashionistas are bringing more colors back into fashion after an all-pink summer, but they have also been experimenting with more options as they strategically embrace cut-outs, sequins, slits, and more trends.

With just a few days left for Diwali, you might still be on the lookout to find that one gorgeous fit that satisfies all your festive style cravings. If yes, we suggest you scroll down as we list our favorite looks to offer you season’s greetings.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

When we talk about fashion, Janhvi Kapoor is always the first name that pops into our head. Perhaps it has something to do with her ability to push her limits to bring new to the table every damn time. Recently, the Bollywood star was seen shining bright for a Nykaa campaign, donning a yellow printed top, sharara & Jacket Co-ord Set.

Keeping in mind the vibrant festive vibe, Janhvi went all out with accessorizing as she was seen wearing gold earrings, matha teeka, and a bracelet. She wore full face makeup with a flawless base, contoured jaw, and blushed cheeks. Her eye makeup included soft pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and kohl-rimmed eyes. The easy-breezy look can be perfect to carry while you deal with the hassle of usual chores on Diwali.

2. Kriti Sanon

Miss Sanon recently served a masterclass on color-blocking in a regal Rajesh Pratap Singh pink and red ensemble, dazzling in a mesmerizing Anarkali suit. With a flair for setting the trends, Kriti knows her style is all about comfort, and this outfit just seems to have aligned with her entire vibe.

The Mimi actress also gave us a subtle glam moment with sleek hair and nude-toned makeup, comprising of a dewy base, nude lips, a touch of blush, and nude eyeshadow. She accessorized the look with statement Kundan tops. If a clean girl aesthetic is on your bingo card this Diwali, then look no further than this Kriti Sanon look.

3. Sara Ali Khan

We know we have got the right Sara when it comes to taking ethnic styling lessons. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress’s Instagram is our go-to page to scroll when we are setting up a mood board for desi fits, and this three-piece powder pink chikankari set by Anjul Bhandari seems to have the oomph we need for a Diwali party.

Sara elevated the festive vibes of the look with dangler earrings, a statement necklace, and a bracelet. Her glam included contoured cheeks, heavy blush, feathered brows, and mascara-laden lashes, and went with the strawberry trend for the lipstick. She tied her hair in a low-rise pony.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had the entire internet gasping for air when she decided to drape herself in a gorgeous red saree, which emanated festivity through and through. Fresh off the shelves from the renowned label Arpita Mehta, the saree featured exquisite sequin detailing and lent glitter and splendor to the attire. The full-sleeved blouse with a deep scoop neckline added a modern touch to the traditional elegance, striking a balance between the best of both worlds.

She wore a green Kundan choker and matching earrings to accessorize her look. Her airbrushed makeup included sculpted cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and subtle brown lips. Her hairdo was kept modest with crisp straighter hair with a mid-parting. The actress proved why burn a patakha on Diwali when you can be one.

5. Manushi Chillar

Trust former Miss World Manushi Chillar to bring her A glamor game while serving a hot piping look in traditional ensembles. Manushi recently draped a saree but added slits, bringing sensuality to her festive outfit.

The embellished ivory saree with a readymade drape was paired with a butterfly-inspired blouse, which left little to the imagination. The actress added her resplendent touch with a glammed-up look. For those who want to make a bold statement this Diwali, this look can be a hit.

