Shanaya Kapoor is currently having the time of her life as she is on a birthday trip to The Maldives. The upcoming actress has been setting the internet ablaze by sharing some sizzling pics, proving she is a water baby through and through. While fans were still trying to wrap their heads around Shanaya’s bikini top and ruffle skirt look, she wowed the internet with yet another carousel post with some fresh off-the-dip pictures. Scroll ahead.

The newest Kapoor on the block, Shanaya is currently making heads turn with her Maldives diaries. She has reportedly touched down on the island country with her rumored beau Karan Kothari to ring in her 24th birthday as the two were seen posting pictures with similar backgrounds. Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself scuba diving in a stunning pink bikini. Meanwhile, around the same time, Kothari also shared an underwater clip on his Instagram stories. Coincidence much? Netizens think not.

Just a few hours ago, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share another set of stunning pictures oozing oomph in a gold outfit that hugs her perfect curves from all the right places. Shanaya is also seen living her Baywatch fantasies in the hottest bikini. Scroll ahead to check her carousel post.

The first picture is a close-up that sees Shanaya posing for the camera in a wet hair look, wearing a halter-neck bikini with a plunging neckline. In the second, fourth, and fifth pictures, Kapoor is seen making fans drool with her fresh off-the-dip look as she wraps herself in a golden one-shoulder mini-dress, flaunting her toned long and s*xy legs. In some other pictures, we can get a glimpse of the beautiful Fushifaru. In the last two pics, she is seen opting for casual looks but still looking shining bright like a diamond. “Tans fade, memories last forever. Sea you soon..,” she captioned the pics.

Recently, Shanaya made a stunning beach statement with a Shivan and Narresh ensemble that came with an embellished bikini top paired with a black crochet skirt. She sealed the glam deal with a dewy base and open wet tresses.

Her style file also consisted of a multi-colored ruffle bralette and skirt made of crinkled chiffon fabric. We love the flirty flow of her entire fit. The V-neckline perfectly complimented the ruffled skirt that came with strategic cut-outs. She wore her natural locks and went make-up-free to embrace her natural glow.

Which one of Shanaya Kapoor‘s beach ensembles did you like the most? Let us know.

