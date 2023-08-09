Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most awaited star kids in Bollywood and happens to be Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter. She’s all set to make her big debut with ‘Bedhadak’ opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. On to the series of new events, Shanaya was spotted buying coconut water for herself earlier today, and the picture of the same went viral on social media, leading to netizens’ reaction to trolling her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shanaya is quite popular on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life, and we adore her fashion sense which is comfy yet stylish.

Talking about her latest outing, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in the city earlier today looking pretty as usual. The diva donned an athleisure look for her outing, where she paired boxer shorts with a tank top and styled it with a half-sleeved t-shirt that she kept open from the front.

Reddit page titled ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared her picture on the platform, and take a look at it below:

Shanaya Kapoor has taken the best genes from Kapoor Khandaan, and we love her pretty smile and peppy nature!

Reacting to her picture on the platform, a user trolled her and commented, “If she actually went out for a bike ride m nobody would care or notice her. Is this supposed to make us feel like she is this big celeb going out on bike like us mere mortals or something? Babe u have less recognizablity than most mumbai insta influencers.”

Another user went, “How much can one naariayl cost, Michael? 2000 ?”

A third commented, “Baaaaya ek naaaariyal paaani Dena..”

A fourth went, “Wait till she manifests movie with Allu and gets it. Middle class power”

What do you think about Shanaya Kapoor getting trolled online for a reason? Tell us in the space below.

