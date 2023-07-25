‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star Allu Arjun has amassed one million followers on the recently launched ‘Threads’ platform, just within a few days, and by doing so becomes the first Indian star to hit the coveted number.

Allu Arjun has always been known for the special relationship he shares with his fans around the world, and as a reflection of that has dominated all social media platforms where he engages with his fans regularly.

His fanbase continues to expand exponentially around the world, owing to his brilliant performance on screen and charismatic personality off it.

On ‘Threads’, Allu Arjun just has one post, which is a monochrome photo of the actor.

His fandom reached new heights with his incredible and unbelievably versatile performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the craze for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which continues to top the most anticipated movies list.

Allu Arjun also has a special following for his life choices and demeanour off-screen with his sense of style, his care for the environment and sustainable living, as well as his natural humility at any forum.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath for his next appearance on the silver screen as they celebrate his every announcement and collaboration, each of which seems to only get bigger and better each time.

He will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, the Telugu-language action drama ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

It also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

