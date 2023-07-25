Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is often referred to as the “Stylish Star” for his unique and captivating screen presence. He has a massive fan following across the nation. Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni, has also revealed being a fan of the superstar.

Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are gearing up for the release of their maiden production venture, ‘LGM’ AKA ‘Let’s Get Married’. The makers organised a press conference in Hyderabad on July 24. ‘LGM’ will release in theatres on July 28.

At the event, Sakshi Dhoni revealed why she started her production with the film ‘LGM’ & foray into the entertainment space. She said, “They should reach everybody. So that’s why I guess we got into entertainment, and there are many more projects with us. And yeah, we are looking forward to making all of them. We are starting with LGM, which is a Tamil movie. An auspicious way to start for us. We are dubbing it in Telugu. And, of course, I know there are a lot of Mahi fans here. So that’s why we planned to dub it into Telugu as well.”

Sakshi Dhoni went on to reveal that she is a huge fan of Allu Arjun and that she grew up watching his films. She said, “I have seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of them but at that time, I don’t think there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, Goldmine Productions. They used to put up all Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I’m a huge fan of his.”

During the event, a reporter asked her whether she has any plans to produce a film with the Pushpa actor. She replied, “I need to have budgets for that, right? Right now, we can’t afford him. One day hopefully!”

So what do you think about Sakshi Dhoni producing a film with Allu Arjun? Let us know in the comments.

