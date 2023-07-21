In a shocking media post, Kangana Ranaut has made some distasteful remarks about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Kangana wrote: “…a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed….”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Close friends and relatives of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are shocked at the volume and vehemence of the venom. Many of them have advised the couple to take strong action against Kangana Ranaut. However, Ranbir and Alia won’t be taking any action for now.

This writer spoke to a close friend of the couple who said, “They think it’s best to ignore it. They are baffled by the intensity of the attack. It seems very strange because neither Ranbir nor Alia know this lady (Kangana Ranaut) beyond a hello and hi.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animal.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Badshah Breaks Silence On Paying 72 Lakhs To Buy Fake Views For ‘Paagal’: “Apple C***iya Company Hai? iPhone Ka Ad Dekhte Ho Na?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News