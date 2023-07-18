Kangana Ranaut is known for her blunt opinions and views about the latest happenings in the country and is often seen making shocking claims against Bollywood’s alleged ‘mafia’ people. Now, in her latest Instagram story, she has taken a cryptical dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt without taking their names. Keep reading to know more!

This is not the first time that Kangana is claiming to expose Alia and Ranbir. A few months ago, she shared shocking Instagram stories that were allegedly directed towards Ranbir. She claimed that the husband and wife live on separate floors in the same building. Kangana even labelled him a ‘casanova’ who forced himself on her in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, once again, Kangana Ranaut has allegedly taken a dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage by terming it a ‘farzi’ marriage which happened due to professional self-interest. On her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “In another news a farzi husband wife Jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their won… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him… This farzi jodi needs to be exposed.”

In another story, Kangana Ranaut even claimed that in exchange for marrying ‘papa ki pari’, the actor was promised a movie trilogy.

Check out the screenshots of Kangana’s Instagram stories below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Clothing Brand To Be Acquired By Mukesh Ambani & His Daughter Isha Ambani, Offered A Hefty Amount Over 2X Of 150 Crores Brand Valuation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News