Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a highly acclaimed star known for her versatile performances and bold personality. While she is gearing up for her next film, Emergency, a section of netizens claim she will collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi in a film.

While there’s no official announcement yet, eagle-eyed netizens have seemingly searched the internet and found a poster of a psychological thriller, which is being produced by Trident Arts and Ahimsa Entertainment.

Even though the poster only shows a silhouette of two actors, netizens are convinced that the two are Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Sethupathi. Interestingly, some netizens are quite excited to see them together in a film, while some trolled their collaboration.

Take a look at the poster below:

As soon as the poster went viral on Reddit, many netizens felt the film would be interesting to watch. A user wrote, “Damn, finally, kangu will get a hit! It’ll be mind-blowing for sure,” while another user commented, “Kangana and Sethupati together in a thriller will be CINEMA… also loved this poster, very mind hunter-y … hyped hyped hyped”

A third user commented, “Damn, that’s a powerhouse casting. I just hope the director is good!” while a fourth user wrote, “We’ll get some strong performances 🤩” Another netizen tried to troll their collaboration saying, “Bhagwan tumko shakti de Vijay sethupati coz u gonna need it.” Another user commented, “Looking forward to the inevitable interview where she bitches about him.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next Emergency, where she will be playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in the horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, will be seen in Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The Jawan Prevue was recently released online and fans of the superstar were excited. The film also sees Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

