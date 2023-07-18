Alia Bhatt is in the entertainment news for all the right reasons. Be it acting or being a mom, Alia is nailing in every single department, and it seems that she’ll soon be closing a monstrous deal with businessman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani for her clothing brand. Keep reading to know more about it!

For the unversed, Alia, who welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor last year, entered the business line by becoming an entrepreneur in 2020. She started her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, which targets clothing for kids in a range of mostly 4 to 12 years. Ever since the business started, things have been going smoothly, and her brand tries to cater for affordable clothing.

Now, as per the report in Economic Times, Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand has gained immense popularity and has caught the eye of business giant Mukesh Ambani. It is said that he and his daughter Isha Ambani want to acquire Alia’s Ed-a-Mamma. The amount that has been offered for the acquisition is said to be a whopping 300-350 crores. It is to be noted that the valuation of Alia’s brand is around 150 crores.

The deal between both parties is expected to be done in the next 7 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. It is scheduled to release on 28th July. She also has Netflix’s Heart Of Stone in her kitty, which is slated to premiere on 11th August, and stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and others in key roles.

