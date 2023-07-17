Shah Rukh Khan is called the King Khan for a reason. The superstar who first was a TV actor, moved to films after being lauded for his acting chops. Before making it big in Bollywood, he rose to fame with the TV show ‘Circus’, which garnered him a lot of attention. Even after entering the entertainment industry after Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was soon called arrogant by the people as he asked them for the script.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time SRK had opened up about giving half-written scripts when he asked for complete scripts he was called arrogant. However, he further added that it also depends on ones’ position and how successful they are at that point of time.

Speaking to Lehren, Shah Rukh Khan had once said, “Jab main film sign karta hu tab main bahut pareshaan karta hoon logo ko. Ab aap pareshani boliye ya detailing kahiye ke aap mere paas kahini le kar aye aur kaha yeh storyline hain toh aap kar dijiye. Main bolta hoon ki aap puri kahani likh ke layiye, with dialogues.”

“Abhi main hit ho gaya toh log kehte hai, detail se karta hain. Baat hain uss ladke mein. Lambi race ka ghoda hai. Pehle jab main karta tha tab bolte the, ‘Arre samajhta kya hai, yaar? Sala script maangta hain humse’. It depends konsi position pe hai aadmi. Jab tak chal raha har cheez chalegi,” he had said further.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing for Atlee’s Jawan where he’s paired opposite Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. After releasing the Prevue, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the official trailer.

SRK will later be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu!

