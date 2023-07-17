Shah Rukh Khan is a massive star in the country and worldwide, with a colossal fan following. The actor has been a part of Hindi cinema for decades and has done commendable work in the industry. Over the years, he has appeared in many films, including Ra.One which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him. But do you know that singer Akon was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 crore for his song ‘Chammak Challo’ in the film? Scroll below to find out more.

SRK has an enormous fan following on social media, with over 39 million followers on Instagram and over 43 million followers on Twitter. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming biggie Jawan and isn’t leaving any stones unturned.

Now coming back to the scoop, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One was one of the most expensive films made in Hindi cinema. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film couldn’t perform great at the box office, but the music was a rage among fans.

One of the songs titled ‘Chammak Challo’ was sung by Akon, who happens to be a huge name in the Hollywood music industry and can you guess the amount he charged for a single track?

According to multiple media reports, Akon charged a hefty cheque of Rs 2.5 crores for Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, and well, we’ve all grooved to its beats at some point in our lives.

Oh yes, you read that right. The singer was totally worth every penny, and SRK, along with Bebo, killed with their dance moves in the song.

What are your thoughts on Akon charging a whopping amount for Shah Rukh Khan-led Chammak Challo back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

