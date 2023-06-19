Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is busy with ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, took to his Instagram on Sunday as he shared a monochromatic picture with his father, Allu Aravind.

The actor also shared a heartfelt message, expressing his love as he wrote in the caption: “Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in world. Spl wishes to the best father in the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond his on-screen persona, Allu Arjun is known for his close-knit family ties. He has often shared glimpses of his personal life, showcasing his deep affection for his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Ayaan and Arha.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, the actor delivered surprise blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ as it smashed the box-office records and lured the people into the theatres even when the third wave of the pandemic raged across the country, leading to partial opening of theatres.

The film gave a stiff competition to a monumental IP from the house of Marvel, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and completely uprooted the Kabir Khan directorial ’83’ which highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

Must Read: Adipurush’s Buzz Results Postponement Of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Yash’s Ramayana Due To A Lot Of Pending Work? Film’s Producer Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News