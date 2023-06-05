With technological advancement and significant challenges in our lives, one distressing consequence has been the emergence of MMS leaks illicitly shared without their consent. Actresses have particularly vulnerable to such breaches. Anushka Shetty, Radhika Apte, Nayanthara & many more have been victims of such violations.

Many private videos and images were leaked online and quickly spread like wildfire, sometimes featuring the actresses’ look-alikes and sometimes taken with or without their consent. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty, a South Indian actress, was recently seen in an online sensational fake n*ked video. Her fans were taken aback by the divisive video clip that shot to online fame so swiftly. Allegations that the alleged MMS video is from an adult video.

Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte also fell victim to the alleged MMS scandal. Reportedly n*ked selfies of her that were taken in a loo were circulated on WhatsApp. The actress, however, insisted that the picture was a clone of herself.

Hansika Motwani

An online leak featured a naked bathing video of Hansika’s doppelgänger. The concealed camera footage, which was recorded in a restroom, attracted much attention. Additionally, earlier pictures of Hansika and actor Simbu at a private party are said to have gone public on social media.

Vasundhara Kashyap

According to Times Of India, Tamil actress Vasundhara Kashyap’s Instagram account was allegedly hacked in December 2014, and 8–10 private selfies of her & her boyfriend appeared online. The aspiring actress then deleted her Instagram account..

Nayanthara

Nayantara and Simbu, who allegedly dated for a long time, were once the s*xiest couple in Tollywood. Online leaks of the couple’s intimate images showed them kissing and other personal moments.

Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi also became a target of a leaked MMS incident due to a video release in which a woman who remarkably resembled Laxmi was seen getting dressed. However, as reported by Indiaglitz, she denied the rumour and said: “I myself haven’t watched that video yet, but my friends who did tell me that the woman looks a lot like me. The clever thing about it is that the person in the video never revealed her full face and looks like me from some angles. Also, she wears the toe ornament, which married ladies wear in India. I’ve been in the cinema for a long time and am used to rumours, but this one shocked me.”

Anirudh Ravichander & Andrea Jeremiah

Kollywood was shocked when images of “Kolaveri Di” music director Anirudh kissing actress Andrea Jeremiah surfaced online. The actress subsequently asserted, according to Bollywood Life, that these photographs wouldn’t have any type of effect on her.

Trisha Krishnan

Similarly, a video of actress Trisha Krishnan taking a bath n*ked was leaked years ago. Fortunately, social media was not as common back then, and Trisha insisted it wasn’t her.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Hits A New Roadblock After Producer Dil Raju Backed Out From The Distribution Of The Mythological Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News