Jana Nayagan Movie Review Quicker Ft. Thalapathy Vijay & Lord Bobby Deol!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

In the last few years, my excitement for the content churned out by the four major South Indian film industries has been unparalleled. My eagerness this time leaped because Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy has arrived in the theaters to please his audience for the last time as an entertainer before he completely dives into his political duties. Jana Nayagan has started on an impressive note, with chest-thumping BGM being the major highlight in the first 5-7 minutes, setting up the tone of this action film so right!

I am watching the Hindi version of the film titled Jana Neta. This looks like a satisfying, nicely done dubbing, and I am enjoying it after such a long time. The film wastes no time in setting up the backstory, taking us to the roots of this Superman!

Jana Nayagan takes a bit of a bizarre turn with Bobby Deol’s arrival. However, the story still holds back its grip as it swiftly returns to Thalapathy Vijay, and he tugs at the emotional chord in the first half! In the initial 40 minutes, I have three very quick thoughts about the film!

The Real Introduction!

Thalapathy Vijay’s real introduction comes 20 minutes into the film. It is massy, classy, and everything in between! His emotional arc with Mamitha Baiju is forming a solid crux for the film and hinting at a bigger explosion on screen!

The Music

The music takes a slightly different route, but the songs are soothing. I would revisit them for sure because they make so much sense in the Hindi dub as well, and it’s been so long that you must have heard some decent Hindi song in a South Indian dub, or else all of them are bizarre!

Hey Bobby, Please Lord Like You Do!

Bobby Deol’s introduction in the film has not impressed me much, but I hope that he Lords like he does as an antagonist in his second innings. Otherwise, he might be the reason Jana Nayagan would not peak as it should!

All in all, the film looks like a good massy entertainer. Hopefully it turns out to be a deserving farewell for Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and everyone’s superloved Thalapathy Vijay!

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For the full review of Jana Nayagan, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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