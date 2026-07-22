Box Office: With Jana Nayagan, Bobby Deol Is Likely To Reach 1000 Crore Net Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Bobby Deol saw a resurgence in his popularity in the post-COVID era, all thanks to the grand success of Animal. The appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal changed his career graph completely, flooding him with some really big projects. Unfortunately, none of his films post-Animal worked at the Indian box office. Still, he managed to amass over 850 crore net in the post-pandemic period, and now he targets a major milestone with Jana Nayagan.

Bobby Deol scores 860 crore+ net with 6 post-COVID releases

In the post-COVID era, Bobby has had six theatrical releases so far. It started with Animal, which exceeded all expectations by doing a roaring business of 554 crore net at the Indian box office. His second release, Kanguva, marked his debut in the Tamil film industry. The film underperformed big time and managed to earn only 70.37 crore net. Post-Kanguva, Bobby made his debut in the Telugu film industry with Daaku Maharaaj, which earned 91.23 crore net.

The fourth post-COVID theatrical release of Bobby Deol, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, also underperformed and scored 87.25 crore net. After doing three south films, he returned to Bollywood with Bandar, but it could earn only 4.18 crore net. His latest release, Alpha, is still running in theaters and has earned 58.56 crore net so far. From the present position, it won’t score much and is expected to wrap up at 59.5-60.5 crore net. With these six films, Bobby scored a cumulative 865.59 crore net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Bobby Deol’s post-COVID releases (net):

Animal – 554 crore

Kanguva – 70.37 crore

Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 87.25 crore

Bandar – 4.18 crore

Alpha – 58.56 crore

Total – 865.59 crore

Bobby targets the 1000 crore milestone with Jana Nayagan

As mentioned above, Bobby Deol’s domestic collection in the post-COVID era stands at 865.59 crore net. So, he needs 134.41 crore more to hit the 1000 crore mark. If we assume Alpha will earn 1-2 crore more, he’ll need 132.41-133.41 crore more. So, his upcoming biggie, Jana Nayagan, must score around 134 crore net to help Bobby reach the 1000 crore milestone.

Considering the strong buzz, Jana Nayagan is expected to open on a strong note, with an estimated start of 37-42 crore net. In the 4-day extended opening weekend alone, it is expected to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. With that, covering the remaining 132.41–133.41 crore to take Bobby Deol’s cumulative India net collection past the 1000 crore milestone appears to be an easy task, making the landmark virtually certain.

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