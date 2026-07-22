Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 19 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, and Chunky Panday’s Baby Do Die Do continues to mint moolah on the lower end. It will, unfortunately, wrap up as a flop, as recovering the 25 crore budget is now impossible. But can the action thriller beat Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor? Scroll below for the day 19 update!

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Baby Do Die Do collected just 7 lakh on day 19 at the Indian box office. Tickets were already available at slashed prices, so there was no visible improvement on the discounted Tuesday. In fact, it witnessed a drop from the 8 lakh earned on the previous day.

The total collection in India reaches 5.55 crore net after 19 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 6.54 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.43 crore

Week 2: 1.29 crore

Day 15: 15 lakh

Day 16: 24 lakh

Day 17: 29 lakh

Day 18: 8 lakh

Day 19: 7 lakh

Total: 5.55 crore

Only 22% budget recovered!

Made on a budget of 25 crore, Baby Do Die Do has recovered just 22% of its investment so far. Huma Qureshi starrer had opened to a decent response but massive competition from Dhamaal 4 and other biggies restricted its footfalls. A flop affair!

Can it beat Governor?

Manoj Bajpayee‘s Governor had collected 6.21 crore net at the Indian box office. Baby Do Die Do is just 66 lakh away from that mark. At the current pace, that target will take some time, but hopefully will be achieved by the fourth weekend.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 5.55 crore

Budget recovery: 22%

India gross: 6.54 crore

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