Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 (Photo Credit: T-Series/Jiohotstar)

Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has swiftly crossed the 185 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Ajay Devgn starrer is now chasing the 200 crore club. But do you know, Indra Kumar’s directorial will also soon emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise? Scroll below for a detailed update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned at the overseas box office?

In 12 days, the adventure comedy has amassed 23.4 crore gross at the international box office. It is aiming to beat Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (31 crore). Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer is also the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 overseas. It is now eyeing the lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (24.75 crore).

Crosses the 185 crore mark worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Dhamaal 4 has collected 163.13 crore gross so far. Combined with the overseas total, its worldwide collection surge to 186.53 crore gross after 12 days. This weekend, Ajay Devgn starrer will enter the 200 crore club, achieving yet another notable milestone.

It is already the second highest-grossing film of the franchise. The fourth installment previously surpassed Double Dhamaal (70.54 crore) and the 2007 Dhamaal (50.19 crore). It needs another 41.74 crore in the kitty to grab the #1 spot by beating Total Dhamaal, which grossed 228.27 crore in its global lifetime, back in 2019. History will soon be rewritten!

Check out the Dhamaal franchise at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Dhamaal 4: 186.53 crore Double Dhamaal: 70.54 crore Dhamaal: 50.19 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 138.25 crore

India gross: 163.13 crore

Overseas gross: 23.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 186.53 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Advance Booking: Sells 1.6 Lakh+ Tickets At National Chains, Only Behind Dhurandhar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News