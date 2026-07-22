Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’re just a day away from witnessing the swansong of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan, on the big screen. The magnum opus was supposed to be released in January this year, but due to non-clearance from the censor board, the release was postponed. Finally, after months of waiting, the film is all set for its grand arrival tomorrow (July 23), and despite the hurdles, it is poised to register a strong start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Delayed release and an online leak

During the original release period, the excitement around the film was sky-high, and this was reflected in strong pre-sales. The postponement has definitely diluted the buzz a bit among neutrals, if not among fans. On top of that, it was leaked online, and reports suggest that over 1 crore people have already watched the film. No doubt Vijay enjoys a loyal fan base, and the majority of them will catch the film on the big screen despite the leak. Still, collections will be impacted to an extent.

Thalapathy Vijay’s superstardom on display

As mentioned above, Thalapathy Vijay has a loyal fan base, which has ensured that Jana Nayagan becomes a big event. Despite the leak, the film has been witnessing a solid response at ticket windows. Fans in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are charged up and booking tickets for the opening day at an impressive pace.

Despite the underwhelming promotional assets, the biggie is enjoying strong buzz, which showcases Vijay’s superstardom. Through day 1 pre-sales alone, Jana Nayagan is expected to gross 18-21 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office.

The remake factor

The makers have confirmed that the political thriller is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. Due to this remake stamp, the film has slightly lower-than-expected buzz in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The Telugu market has a strong fan base of Vijay, but being a remake of a Telugu film, the audience turnout would be lower than expected.

Day 1 prediction of Jana Nayagan

On the whole, Jana Nayagan’s actual business potential of day 1 has been impacted, but still, Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom will help it score big at the Indian box office. It seems the film will open at 37-42 crore net, thereby registering Vijay’s 4th biggest opening in India. It is likely to stay below The Greatest Of All Time (44 crore).

Take a look at Vijay’s top 5 openers in India (net):

Leo – 64.8 crore Beast – 49.3 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 44 crore Sarkar – 35.65 crore Master – 34.8 crore

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