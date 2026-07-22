Alpha Box Office Day 19 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

There’s barely any hope left for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha at the box office. It is earning peanuts in its third week, and recovering the 100 crore budget will now be out of reach. In fact, YRF will be suffering massive losses as the end is near. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Alpha collected just 21 lakh on day 19 at the Indian box office. Despite the discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday, the jump has been a mere 16% compared to 18 lakh on the previous day. The film is clearly not finding audiences in its third week, which is unfortunate.

The total collection in India reaches 58.56 crore net after 19 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 69 crore.

Only 58% budget was recovered!

Made on a budget of 100 crore, Alpha has recovered just 58% of its total investment in 19 days. It will conclude its theatrical journey in India within the 60 crore mark. Which means, producers Yash Raj Films will be facing losses of around 40 crore. Although the expectations were huge, Alia Bhatt starrer has turned out to be a major disappointment.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Week 2 – 8.4 crore

Day 15 – 25 lakh

Day 16 – 48 lakh

Day 17 – 64 lakh

Day 18 – 18 lakh

Day 19 – 21 lakh

Total – 58.56 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 58.56 crore

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 69 crore

Overseas gross: 28.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 97.25 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Advance Booking: Sells 1.6 Lakh+ Tickets At National Chains, Only Behind Dhurandhar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News