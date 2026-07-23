Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Jana Nayagan, the swansong of Thalapathy Vijay, has finally arrived in theaters, and as expected, we are witnessing a complete blast in cinema halls. In the advance booking stage itself, the Kollywood superstar’s superstardom was clearly on display, with a huge number of tickets sold despite the film leaking online months before release. In fact, it managed to surpass the mighty movies like The RajaSaab and Peddi to register the 2nd best day 1 pre-sales of 2026 at the Indian box office.

Secures a strong show count

As mentioned in yesterday’s advance booking report, the show count was expected to cross the 11,000 mark, and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, the political thriller has secured shows close to 12,000 across India, which is a strong number. With such a show count and strong fan support, the film is ready to roar at the Indian box office today, on day 1.

Jana Nayagan concludes day 1 advance bookings on a rocking note

Coming to the advance booking final update, Jana Nayagan hit the 1 million mark in ticket sales, selling a whopping 10.05 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Of these, the original Tamil version sold 9.76 lakh tickets. The Telugu version sold 22K tickets, while the Hindi version sold 7.5K tickets.

In terms of collections, Jana Nayagan has grossed a solid 22.26 crore at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. It includes the biggest contribution from Tamil Nadu, where the film sold tickets worth 12.27 crore. Karnataka contributed 5.96 crore, followed by Kerala’s 2.02 crore.

2nd best opening-day pre-sales of 2026

With 22.26 crore, the political thriller has recorded the 2nd best opening-day pre-sales of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Ram Charan’s Peddi (20.66 crore) to claim the 2nd spot. It sits below Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 (53 crore).

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of 2026 in India (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Jana Nayagan – 22.26 crore Peddi – 20.66 crore The RajaSaab – 15.31 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore+ Border 2 – 12.5 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 10.49 crore The Odyssey – 10.3 crore

4th best day 1 pre-sales for Thalapathy Vijay

For Thalapathy Vijay, his swansong saw the 4th best day 1 advance bookings ever in India. It surpassed Varisu (11.49 crore) by a wide margin, while securing a spot below The Greatest Of All Time (24.5 crore).

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of Thalapathy Vijay movies in India (gross):

Leo – 46.36 crore Beast – 31.75 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 24.5 crore Jana Nayagan – 22.26 Varisu- 11.49 crore

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