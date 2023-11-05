Tinsel Town’s one of the most loved actresses, Hina Khan, often takes social media by storm with her sartorial fashion choices. After her appearance on Bigg Boss 11, she earned the title of Fashionista and kept the fashion police on their toes from then on. Even today, she always impresses her fans every time she steps out, keeping her fashion and style game on point. Some time back, Hina treated her fans with some stunning photos of her latest look, and we must say she looks no less than a fuljhadi. Scroll down.

Ahead of Diwali, which is on November 12, celebrities are sharing multiple ethnic looks, sending major fashion inspiration to their fans. While some have already bookmarked a few looks, others have already begun purchasing their favorite celeb ensembles. But if you’re amongst those who are still confused and are looking for something classy yet minimalistic, then your research is done here. Check out Hina’s latest look.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share some breathtaking photos of her stunning self sporting an ethereal look. Draping herself in a magenta-hued saree, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ sent her fans into a tizzy. For her latest look, the actress paired her plain magenta saree with a dark magenta floral banarasi blouse while keeping her pallu flowy. The diva paired her attire with South Indian jewelry that included a choker, statement earrings, a ring, and bangles.

Letting her wavy hair down, Hina Khan looked stunningly beautiful as she let her eyes do all the talking. The actress opted for light make-up while keeping her contouring and highlighter on point. With nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and mascara-filled lashes, Hina nailed the Diwali look, looking like a fuljhadi. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Drenched in tradition. Timeless beauty in every drape of saree.”

A few days back, Hina Khan sent boss babe vibes as she dazzled in a white suit paired with bronze make-up. Before that, she had shared another ethereal look of her stunningly self as she had paired her plain black blouse with a heavily embroidered lehenga. Pairing it with Kundan jewelry, she let her wavy hair down.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s new look? Do let us know.

