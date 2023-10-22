Diwali is just around the corner and is one of India’s biggest festivals. The festivals of light have already almost started, and we’ve Dussehra coming up in the next week. While our mothers are busy cleaning the house, I’ve been in charge of the gifts this season, and it’s honestly not as easy as it seems to pick and choose things that are not only personalized but useful for our friends and family.

But worry not, I’ve got you some incredible gift ideas from Bollywood celebrities’ brands like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Hrithik Roshan, and that too within Rs 1,000 so that you don’t burn your pocket while making these life-changing decisions, LOL.

As much joy as it is in receiving gifts, it’s also a sight to cherish when you see your loved ones like their present, which you curated for them with a personal touch. I know, we all hate recycling ‘Soanpapdi’ boxes to our relatives, but what if I told you, you could spend way less than that and give them something valuable along with maybe chocolates or granola bars if they’re health conscious? Haha!

Let’s take you through Diwali 2023 best gifts under 1,000:

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty

Katrina’s brand needs no introduction to the makeup junkies and enjoys quite a massive fan following in the country as the products are bomb. The entire range offers various makeup products, from lipsticks, eye palettes, eye pencils, lip tints, blush, foundation, and kajal. And since it’s the festive season, most brands are having a sale, and I would recommend their crayon lipsticks and creme blush for your favorite aunt and BFF. Is there a better gift than makeup? Probably not.

The products are available on Nykaa and retail at Rs 849 and Rs 799 but have 25% off, which is a steal deal!

Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly

Our desi girl has a successful hair care brand in her portfolio, and we love the entire collection of shampoo, conditioner, and hair masks. While there were mixed reactions on a few products, Anomaly’s Refreshing Dry Shampoo with Rice Starch & Tea Tree Oil is a godsend product. If you own one and are still unsatisfied with the results, you’re probably not using it incorrectly. It is priced at Rs 745 but is available at a 10% discount on Nykaa. What are you waiting for? Get one for your friend immediately, and you know what? Your brother, who probably dislikes showering, might also love this holy grail with such a pleasant fragrance!

Lara Dutta’s Arata

For those of you who know, know that Arata’s products are bomb and so affordable. The brand offers a vast range of hair care, skincare, body care, and face care, but my favorite is their hair care products. Trust me when I say that it’s a chef’s kiss for your hair, and you are god’s favorite if you have curly hair, as their curl range is BOMB. Everything is mostly under Rs 1,000, and they’ve made these fantastic gifting packages for festive occasions on their official site.

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E

Again, this is one brand that received a lot of mixed reviews upon the release of their products, but while I didn’t really approve of their pricing point, there’s one genuine gem that I ended up liking for my face. It’s none other than Lotus Splash, which is priced at Rs 1200 but is honestly pretty good if you can splurge Rs 200 more and if you’re a first-time customer, you’ll get an additional 10% discount, and it would then come around Rs 1080. Good deal, right?

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX

A lot of people are becoming health conscious and working out in some form or another on a regular basis. While some like cardio, strength, and weight training, some are fond of yoga. Hrithik, who is a fitness freak himself, has a successful brand, ‘HRX,’ under his name that offers a huge variety of clothing, apparel, and accessories. This is for all those fitness enthusiasts on your list who would love a nice pair of leggings, a T-shirt, or a cool upper, it’s available on Myntra and has some really interesting options under 1,000 for Diwali gifting.

So, here’s our list of Diwali 2023 best gift ideas for your loved ones from Bollywood celeb brands; we hope this was helpful and would love to hear your feedback on our suggestions.

