It’s the Durga Pujo season, and all our Bollywood bong babes are in their vibrant festive spirits. Sushmita Sen also celebrated Saptami last evening, along with her daughters Renee and Alisah at Mumbai’s Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab. The family of three was decked up in traditional best ensembles to bring in the festive fervor. Sushmita looked resplendent in a pink saree, while Renee matched her mother’s footsteps in a gorgeous georgette saree. The mother-daughter duo was also seen performing the Dhunuchi dance, bringing joy to all the fellow devotees.

Sush is a doting mother to her two daughters. Both Renee and Alisah share a close-knit bond with their superstar mother and often accompany her on occasions and events. Last evening, the trio made a splash with their attendance at a Durga Pujo pandal, looking vibrant in their desi ensembles.

Sushmita Sen is an ardent follower of Goddess Durga ( she even signs off her posts writing ‘Dugga Dugga’). Every year, the former Miss Universe attends Durga Pujo pandal in style, and this season, she opted for a pink saree to ring in the auspicious occasion. Scroll through to check out her entire look for the night.

In now-viral pictures and videos, Susmita Sen is seen attending the Saptami celebrations in a Bandhani saree in a pink and orange shade. The saree, featuring a silver gota patti embellished borders, has a Bandhani print crafted in a white hue. The ‘Aarya‘ actor teamed the saree with a solid pink fitted bust blouse with a v-shaped neckline, also including puffed-up calf-length sleeves featuring gota patti embroidery that also went along the hem. Sush draped the saree in a traditional manner, letting the pallu adorn her left shoulder gracefully.

You cannot ditch accessories for traditional attire (yes, it’s an unsaid rule), and Sushmita Sen just added just the right amount of bling with golden bangles and bracelets, studded jhumkas matching her outfit, and a small bindi. She tied her hair in a neat low-pony, perfectly complimenting the clean look.

Her glam was a major serve with beaming highlighter, well-defined brows, and nude lips. Check out her look below:

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renne, meanwhile, looked beautiful in a georgette pink saree that she paired with a golden halter neck blouse. She let her curly hair cascade on her shoulder and was seen matching footsteps with her mother. Sush’s younger one, Alisah, was as cute as a button in a lehenga.

We just simply love this super adorable ( and fashionable) family. What about you?

