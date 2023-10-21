Janhvi Kapoor is the Gen-Z fashion icon who never fails to inspire us to channel our inner wild child. From rocking little black dresses to oozing oomph in bodycon fits, fashion is Janhvi’s form of self-expression, and she’s been nailing it so far.

Cut-outs and body-hugging trends are back in style, and there’s no one detailing the outfits quite like Janhvi Kapoor. A must-have for her red-carpet appearances, bodycon dresses just seem to be her thing, and who needs Kardashian-Jenner for inspiration when we have our own Bollywood diva acing the sultry styling to the T?

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor treated her 22.5 million followers on Instagram with gorgeous pictures of herself, and can we just sing ‘Darling, you look perfect tonight?’ The star decked up in a brown bodycon dress for an award night while looking like a trophy we would cheat to win. Scroll ahead to check out her uber-hot look.

Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in a ravishing deep brown figure-hugging dress, curated by the designer Norma Kamali. Featuring a turtle neckline along with a sleeveless halter neck design, the backless dress perfectly hugged the ‘Mili’ actress’ envious curves.

Letting her outfit take center stage, Janhvi kept the accessorizing minimal with statement rings and high heels. Her metallic gold nails can be your nude-toned low-maintenance nail craft inspo for this fall season. She tied her hair in a messy-up do, further letting her backless silhouette shine.

Janhvi’s make-up was heavily cocoa-inspired, just like her ensemble, including feathered brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and bronzed cheeks. Her lips were slightly outlined with nude lipstick, adding extra oomph to her edgy fit.

Check out her look below:

It’s just another day another slay for Janhvi Kapoor who recently turned showstopper for designer Amit Agarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week looking like a s*xy siren in an all-black ensemble, featuring a strapless bralette and an embellished skirt. The top featuring a cropped hem with a bustier bodice included a plunging neckline, while the figure-hugging skirt featured a floor-gazing hem. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks, and contoured cheeks just served the glam right.

You can take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it was recently reported that Janhvi is in talks to star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Dinesh Vijan’s next. The Good Luck Jerry star is also set to make her South debut with Jr NTR’s Devara – I which has locked a 2024 release date. More details on the project are awaited.

