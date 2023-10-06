Jr NTR has been every director’s go to option ever since he turned into a roaring sensation with SS Rajamouli‘s RRR where he portrayed Komaram Bheem. The superstar is currently working on Devara, helmed by Kortala Siva. He is also making a massive Bollywood Debut as the antagonist in War 2, entering into the much talked about Spy Universe, teaming up with Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from these two biggies, the actor will be working with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who has delivered blockbusters like ‘KGF’, ‘KGF2’. Prashanth, currently is gearing up for the release of ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

On the other hand Jr NTR is currently busy with ‘Devara’ and the shoot is progressing at a quick pace. He will join Prashanth Neel’s action thriller after their current commitments conclude and will start rolling for their film in April 2024.

This film will be produced by production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and the team plans on mounting the film on an unparalleled scale. Prashanth, who is also writing the script of the film, is said to be putting together an action thriller and that comes as no surprise, given his penchant for ‘high-octane’ spectacles.

Jr NTR, who has now become a global star due to the immense international success of ‘RRR’, is now all set to star in his upcoming action-drama film ‘Devara’. Due to the movie’s immense canvas and grandeur, director Koratala Siva revealed that the film will be a two-part release in order to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling.

‘Devara’ has been touted as one massive spectacle with immense grandeur and immense worldbuilding which is filled with a lot of lore and character development.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Mera Srikanth and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside Jr NTR.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The first part of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024 across India.

