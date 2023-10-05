Allu Arjun, often called the “Stylish Star” of the Telugu film industry, became a pan-India star after his blockbuster release Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. His exceptional acting skills, distinctive style, and charismatic screen presence catapulted him into a superstar status in the South film industry.

He is well-known for his exceptional dancing abilities, setting a high bar for dance performances in Indian cinema. While his fans love him across the country, he also faced the wrath of netizens who fat-shamed him on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2022, Allu Arjun was spotted shooting in Hyderabad. The actor was clicked wearing a fancy printed T-shirt with black trousers. Unlike his films, Allu looked bulkier, and it seems like he has gained weight for his film (probably for Pushpa 2). However, the netizens had a field day, and they trolled him mercilessly for his look.

Take a look at the pic below:

Allu Arjun faced body shaming and was subjected to mockery by online users for his public appearance, and his physical appearance was scrutinized. A user wrote, “Day by day going budaa.” Another user asserted, “Mota bhai.” One of the users called him “Malinga.” Another user commented, “Lasith Malinga, bht time baad dekha.” A netizen fat-shamed the actor by saying, “Vadapav look.” Another netizen asked, “Is he shooting doing Pushpa part 2?”

Last month, the makers shared a fresh film poster and the release date. “Mark the Date 15th AUG 2024 – #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide Pushpa Raj is coming back to conquer the box office,” the official post read.

The announcement brought joy to all dedicated fans of Allu Arjun. In the poster, the actor is depicted in his character as Pushpa Raj, seated prominently. While the details of his face are somewhat obscured, the emphasis is placed on his hands. Joining the Telugu superstar, actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna also make a return, reprising their roles as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Molleti Srivalli.

