Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. The actress is self-made and has proved her mettle as a fine artist by delivering some of the brilliant performances. The ‘Kushi’ actress is one of the most adored and loved leading actresses. Samantha is known for her humble attitude and for speaking her mind. She never shied away from sharing her opinion, unfiltered, and has always been quite honest in confessions.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a nationwide sensation after appearing in a special dance number in Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition while she was dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress has witnessed many ups and downs in her career, yet she stands strong with some exciting projects in her kitty.

Samantha enjoys a massive fan base and has always been quite gentle with the fans. The actress has always entertained her fans in case someone wished for an autograph or a selfie. But do you know the actress had once slapped one of her fans? Yes, you read that right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The incident took place in 2011, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu had gone for a promotional event at a mall in Tirupati, after the glorious success of her films ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and ‘Brindavanamat’. During the event, the ‘Oo Antava’ star was left annoyed after the bouncers and the security failed to manage the huge mob of fans that had arrived at the mall to see the actress.

During that chaos, one fan had managed to get close to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and pull her. This left the actress quite irritated and she reportedly slapped the fan across the face. In addition, reports then had claimed that the actress also yelled at a few other boys and walked out of the mall after being annoyed over the fans’ behaviour.

For more such throwback stories and updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kamal Haasan Was Accused Of Allegedly Slapping A Fan & Manhandling Him In A Viral Video, Sparking A Huge Outcry On Social Media- Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News