Trisha Krishnan, known simply as Trisha, is one of the leading actresses in South film industry. With her striking beauty and versatile acting talent, the actress has earned a place in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She even made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar‘s Khatta Meetha.

Her journey in the entertainment world is marked by a diverse portfolio of films and numerous accolades, making her one of the most celebrated and enduring stars in the Indian film industry. Being a celebrity, the actress has often made headlines for her personal life and some controversies.

Back in 2010, Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention when her name appeared on the list of clients associated with a Nigerian drug dealer. This connection arose due to her close friendship with dress designer Sidney Sladen, who is of African origin. Naturally, this situation didn’t sit well with the actress.

As reported by news agency IANS, Trisha said, “It’s very strange. I was shooting in Kodaikanal when this Telugu news channel put this news out. And they put a still of me and this very dear friend of mine who’s Afro-American. They assumed that this fashion-designer friend of mine was some drug peddler from Nigeria.”

Trisha Krishnan then added, “I was angry. This is not just a harmless rumor. The first thing I did was to get my lawyer to issue statements to all the TV channels. I’ve taken legal action against the channel which put this out. There is not an element of truth in it. It’s strange where this story came from. I haven’t been to Hyderabad for a year now. I was told this peddler knows my number. But come on, everyone knows my number.”

Trisha Krishnan believes that this is an effort to tarnish her reputation within the Telugu film industry. “The only problem is you can’t pinpoint such a thing to any one source. But yes, it seems to have been done to tarnish my image. Luckily, I’ve got a lot of support in Hyderabad, even from the authorities,” she said.

