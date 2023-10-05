Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj’ alongside Parineeti Chopra. The actor was last seen in ‘OMG 2’ that saw commercial success despite a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. And, now after the intriguing trailer and recently released romantic track titled Keemti, the expectation from Mission Raniganj had boomed.

For the unversed, the film is a survival thriller that will bring back Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes yet again. ‘Mission Raniganj’ is the fourth film that will see the actor as a Sikh as he essays the character of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

On the contrary to the expectations, Akshay Kumar’s new release, which is slated to release tomorrow, shockingly has no on-ground buzz and the advance booking records also show that the is faring low and is yet to hit a good record at the box office. As per the update at 8:30 a.m., the film has sold tickets worth 45 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats).

The Akshay Kumar fans were quite angry with the makers for promoting the film poorly, and there was an outrage on social media. Now it seems, the fans have taken the responsibility of promoting the film on themselves and a few of them are even sharing fake screenshots of booking of ‘Mission Raniganj’ that says most of the theatres at Delhi NCR are completely houseful for tomorrow’s show.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Today itself, advance booking for #MissionRanigunj has opened, and all shows have sold out. There is an unreal craze for the movie. Delhi NCR”. The user also attached two screenshots along with the tweet that showed a few of theatres at Noida, Gurugram and Delhi are housefull. However, the truth is that the theatres are not housefull at all and there are ample shows and tickets which are yet to be booked.

Have a look:

"Today itself, advance booking for #MissionRanigunj has opened, and all shows have sold out. There is an unreal craze for the movie.

Delhi NCR 🔥🔥🔥#Akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/fK3UrFATr7 — Sandeep Pathak⛳ (@Iam_Pathak) October 4, 2023

As soon as the post was shared, netizens were quick to understand the difference and one user said, “Bad editing”. Another netizen wrote, “Flower nhi fire hay advance” and shared the real screenshot of empty seats at the same theatres. A third comment read, “Not a single ticket book,” while another commented, “Nice Editing Don’t Do It Again”.

Check the tweets:

Flower nhi fire hay advance #missionraniganj pic.twitter.com/OLjzfVSEyF — Fact Check Squad (@squad_check) October 4, 2023

Nice Editing Don't Do It Again 😂 — Monis Malik (@Monis_malik21) October 4, 2023

Koi Itna besharam kaise hosakta hai… — Ambrish Palam (@ambriishp) October 4, 2023

Well, now all we can do is wait to witness the actual fate of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film.

Meanwhile, ‘Mission Raniganj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The film, which will hit theatres on October 6, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and the music has been done by Just Music.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Bringing Ra.One 2 Back Post Jawan’s Historic Success Makes So Much Sense! Prateek Befriending AI To Recover From His Father’s Death & Shankar Bringing In All His Might

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News