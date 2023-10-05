After witnessing back-to-back box office disasters, Akshay Kumar found some relief with his recently released OMG 2. The film was a commercial success despite a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. However, the happiness seems short-lived for the actor and his fans, as the initial trend for Mission Raniganj is not in favor, as far as the advance booking for day 1 is concerned. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, except for Sooryavanshi, Akshay had a bad run in the post-COVID era with his Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee tanking miserably at the box office. He found some solace in OMG 2, but that one, too, was majorly backed by the performance of Pankaj Tripathi. So, Akshay badly needs a clean success which is carried on his shoulders entirely.

Coming to Akshay Kumar’s new release, Mission Raniganj, is releasing tomorrow, and shockingly there’s no on-ground buzz. This is surprising as the actor is coming fresh from OMG 2’s success. Even Akshay fans are angry with the makers for promoting the film poorly, and we can clearly sense this outrage on social media.

In the advance booking throughout the country, Mission Raniganj is faring low and is yet to hit the 1 crore mark. As per the update at 8:30 a.m., the film has sold tickets worth 45 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). It’s highly disappointing, and with still a day to go, one has to see if the mark of 1 crore is crossed or not.

Selfiee is one of the biggest disasters in Akshay Kumar’s career. Released in February this year, the film had an extremely low buzz, and as a result, it took a dismal start of 2.55 crores. It had sold tickets worth just 85-90 lakhs gross through advance booking for the opening day. Let’s hope Mission Raniganj doesn’t meet the same fate.

