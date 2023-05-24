This year saw one of the biggest disasters from Bollywood in recent times, in the form of Selfiee. Starring a promising duo of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the film was a no-show right from day 1 and failed to pull off big numbers. In fact, the failure was so huge that the entire trade industry went into shock. Here’s how it fared at the Indian box office!

The film was helmed by Raj Mehta, who delivered a 200 crore success with Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz. So, expectations were really high but no one saw what was coming. After a dismal start, the comedy-drama fell like a house of cards and failed to even touch the mark of 20 crores.

Selfiee was an official remake of a 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The roles were reprised by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, respectively. Check out the daily breakdown of the film at the Indian box office below.

Day 1- 2.55 crores

Day 2- 3.80 crores

Day 3- 3.95 crores

First weekend- 10.30 crores

Day 4- 1.10 crores

Day 5- 1 crore

Day 6- 0.85 crore

Day 7- 0.85 crore

First week- 14.10 crores

Remaining days- 2.40 crores

Lifetime- 16.50 crores

