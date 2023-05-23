Hollywood films are having a gala time at the Indian box office as consistent footfalls are being witnessed. There has been no flop for a long time and now, the huge success of Fast X has just created a positive atmosphere for Tom Cruise’s big-screen entertainer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 aka Mission: Impossible 7. Let’s discuss its trailer impact at the box office on day 1 below!

As of now, action films are enjoying a huge market in India and an average affair like Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X is doing superb business. Having said that, we can’t deny the popularity of the franchise. Now, the same thing is with Tom Cruise’s much-awaited action thriller, which is scheduled to release on 12th July.

A few days back, the trailer of Mission: Impossible 7 was unveiled and so far, the response has been highly positive. Just like previous instalments, this one too promises an adrenaline rush with its high-octane action sequences performed by GOAT. The brilliantly cut promo presents so much from its pacy content but still reveals nothing. And that’s what we call a good trailer!

Unlike Fast & Furious and other Hollywood franchises, MI surprisingly gets a good upgrade with each film and that’s what gives Mission: Impossible 7 an upper hand. Along with that, we all know how Tom Cruise is popular in India. He even has that extra momentum with his recent release, Top Gun: Maverick, becoming a success at the Indian box office.

With the trailer hitting the right chord, Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to rake in around 20 crores on the opening day in India. The 6th and 5th instalments had taken a start of 10 crores and 8 crores, respectively, which means that MI 7 could be the biggest opener in the franchise with a 100% jump when compared to 10 crores opening of MI 6 (Mission: Impossible – Fallout). That’s huge!

