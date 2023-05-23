Jr NTR, especially after the stupendous success of RRR, has become a global phenomenon. But even before the SS Rajamouli directorial came to light, the actor was still a huge name in the Tollywood industry. After working in the film industry for over two decades, NTR has built himself a solid fan base, and the latest box office update of Simhadri’s re-release is proof of it! Keep reading to know more.

A couple of days back, the actor celebrated his 40th birthday, and on that special occasion, his 2003 film, Simhadri, was re-released in theatres. For the unversed, the film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and written by Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. It was a huge box office success upon its original release and even received praise from critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the trend of re-releases is in full swing nowadays, especially in the Tollywood industry, Simhadri arrived in theatres on Jr NTR’s birthday, i.e. 20th May. As per the Twitter handle, Daily Culture, the film has shattered all previous box office records for a re-release. It has taken a smashing start by raking in 5.14 crores gross on the opening day globally.

Simhadri’s success is huge as it has left behind record-breakers like Pawan Kalyan‘s Jalsa, Kushi and other biggies. As the film is still running in theatres with a terrific response, it’ll be interesting to see where the lifetime collection ends.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in Kortala Siva’s Devara and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Adipurush Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): To Comfortably Go Past Prabhas’ Saaho, But Is Baahubali 2 Beatable?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News